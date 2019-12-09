Former Alice police Officer Enrique Saenz was the center of an arbitration hearing that started Monday morning and is expected to end Wednesday.

The hearing was to determine if Saenz termination from the Alice Police Department was the appropriate disciplinary action after an internal investigation was conducted.

On Tuesday, FBI Agent Gregory Brown took the witness, but had little to no information into the criminal case against Saenz. The rest of the day was spent questioning Investigator Mary HaselRoad on her third party internal affairs investigation.

According to City of Alice attorney Ric Navarro, the hearing would discuss two issues; call out time and the misuse of Accurint, a law enforcement tool used by Alice PD to run cases, suspects or reporting party names.

The bulk of the testimonies was focused on the call out time. According to the testimony, Alice police officers are allowed to collect two hours of overtime pay if they are called out to an incident when they are not on-duty; a practice that several officers testified is policy. One of the main issues Attorney Navarro asked witnesses is if that policy is used when they receive phone calls that may last just a few minutes.

Saenz was fired from his position at the Alice PD in September after a third party internal investigation. In March, the City of Alice was alerted by FBI that Saenz used his law enforcement access of Accurint to illegally search individuals that had no connection to a law enforcement case.

The hearing is expected to begin again on Wednesday morning.