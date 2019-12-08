Members of the Stephenville FFA chapter traveled to Huntsville Dec. 5 to compete in the Job Interview and Greenhand Chapter Conducting Leadership Development Events.

Students began the statewide-tournament in 13 events, which focused on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.

Stephenville FFA placed in the semi-finals in the Greenhand Chapter Conducting Contest. Team members included Kirsten Cline, Tyler Tucker, Klancy Hammons, Kyler Eudy, Hudson Westbrrok, Ireland Bailey, Payten Vanden Berge, Autry Russel, Justin Beamsly, and Mayte Preze.

Brady Tuggle competed in the Job Interview contest and was the State Runner Up.

The Texas FFA is one of the nation’s largest state FFA Associations with more than 137,000 members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Stephenville FFA program visit the Stephenville FFA Facebook page.