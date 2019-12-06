Construction on a new housing development, City Center Townhomes, broke ground this week.

The townhomes will be located behind Fuzzy’s and include 12 units which are all being sold individually.

There will be a five-unit building, a four-unit building and a three-unit building, all with the same floor plan.

Taylor Kanute with Keewaydin Developments is behind the project and says they are starting on the four-unit building because those are already sold. He said the four-unit constructioin should be complete by February and the other two buildings will follow close behind.

“Basically, what we were trying to do with these is create some pretty affordable housing for someone who maybe works at the university and wants to live close, or doesn’t want to have a big yard to manage,” he said. “These are really convenient for that first-time home buyer or someone who might have just a wife or a girlfriend or one or two kids. It’s the type of housing that Stephenville lacks right now so we’re trying to fill that void."

The two-story, 1,650-square foot homes will include three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a single-car garage, full-service kitchen, living room and laundry room.

“The good thing about this development is it’s going to be maintained by a homeowners association that has very low monthly dues, but it takes care of all of the exterior maintenance and landscaping and sprinklers so people that purchase these won’t have to worry about mowing the grass,” Kanute said.

Prices will start at $170,000.

"There is nothing else like this in Stephenville," he said. "It’s probably cheaper than most rents are here in town. You can own a three-bedroom, three bathroom townhome and be a homeowner and build equity in the home. It’s a good investment for the future and something that Stephenville needs desperately so it’s why we’re excited about this one.”

Keewaydin Developments is also behind the development of Tarleton Crossings.