AUSTIN

Stuff the Bus food drive

runs Friday through Sunday

Capital Metro, Whole Foods Market and the Central Texas Food Bank will host the eighth annual Stuff the Bus food drive for families in need during the holidays.

Donations will be accepted at buses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the following Whole Foods Market stores: Arbor Trails, 4301 W. William Cannon Drive; Bee Cave, 12601 Hill Country Blvd.; Domain, 11920 Domain Drive; Lamar, 525 N. Lamar Blvd.; and Gateway, 9607 Research Blvd.

The food bank encourages donations of healthy, nonperishable food items such as canned tuna or chicken breast, canned low-sodium vegetables, canned fruit in its own juices, dry pinto beans, brown rice, 100% whole grain cereals, nonfat dry milk powder and peanut butter.

Donations will be set up at the five locations, and customers can add a dollar amount to purchases or at capmetro.org/stuffthebus. The Capital Metro Transit Store, 209 W. Ninth St., is accepting drop-off donations from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Trail Foundation hosts

holiday pop-up Saturday

The Trail Foundation will host a holiday pop-up event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 900 W. Riverside Drive.

The free event will feature a visit from Santa Claus, goats, the Glitter Queens, photo opportunities and carol singing.

NORTH AUSTIN

Church concert Friday

benefits Drive a Senior

St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, will host a Christmas concert benefit for Drive a Senior - North Central Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Choirs and musicians from Central and North Austin will perform holiday songs and singalongs. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

Drive a Senior - North Central Austin is a nonprofit that provides over 4,500 rides to help seniors in the community who no longer drive. It has seen an 80% growth in rides since 2013 and is seeking donations and volunteers.

EAST AUSTIN

Bikers to deliver presents

during Motorcycle Toy Run

The 31st annual Motorcycle Toy Run to collect donations for children at Helping Hand Home for Children will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Texas Mist, 1115 Old Bastrop Highway.

A group of around 500 bikers will leave Texas Mist at noon and arrive at Helping Hand Home, 3804 Avenue B, by 12:15 p.m. to deliver toys to the children. The event will feature a visit from Santa Claus.

For information: helpinghandhome.org.

GEORGETOWN

Christmas Stroll Festival

set for Friday, Saturday

The 39th annual Christmas Stroll will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Georgetown.

The Saturday event includes a parade at 10 a.m., live entertainment and holiday shopping at more than 200 arts and crafts booths as well as downtown merchants. A food court will offer seasonal treats such as hot chocolate and funnel cake.

A children’s area will be set up both days of the festival at Main and Sixth streets. The festival will include rides and activities, including cookies with the title character from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday with a screening of the film at 6 p.m. Hill Country Kettle Korn will provide free kettle corn for children during the screening.

Willie’s Winter Wonderland will feature a human snow globe, mechanical reindeer, bungee jumping activities and other children’s activities on Austin Avenue. The event also includes street hockey, a children’s train and a Who hair salon. Visitors can make s’mores from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Texas Design Co., 403 W. Seventh St.

TAYLOR

Christmas Fair runs

Saturday at City Hall

The Taylor Christmas Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 400 Porter St., and Heritage Square, 400 N. Main St.

The fair will feature craft and food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera to take pictures with Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m.

American-Statesman staff