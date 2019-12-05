Philip Garza led law enforcement agencies on a chase from the City of Orange Grove ending in Alice on Tuesday.

According to Orange Grove Chief Roy Guerrero, Garza was involved in a vehicle accident on Highway 359 near 2044 but fled the scene. A witness called 9-1-1 and gave a description of Garza’s vehicle.

Officers located Garza and when they attempted to make contact with him he fled from them in a black passenger car.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and Garza finally stopped on Roosevelt and Fairdale Drive. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, driving without a license, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.