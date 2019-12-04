Lydia Villesca

Parents: Eriberto and Cynthia Villesca

Education or Future Plans: I would like to further my education at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

Clubs and Officer Positions: National Honors Society, Math UIL, Decathlon, TAFE, Strutter Manager, FFA

Accomplishments/Honors: 4 year Coyote Scholar

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? The best advice I have ever received came from my uncle Elias. He told me to always keep going for whatever comes next, meaning that it is important to keep moving forward no matter the situation because there is always something else ahead of you.

Where do you see yourself in five years? In five years, I see myself working towards my Master’s degree at a higher university while also maintaining a steady job.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? If I could change one thing about this world, it would be to bring an end to bullying. Bullying is seen everywhere today and I think it is important to understand that everyone should treat others the way they wish to be treated.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? If I could invite 3 people to dinner, I would invite Bradley Cooper because I love every single one of his movies, Michelle Obama because she is an inspiring woman, and Chris Evans because Captain America is my favorite superhero. Favorites:



Food: Chicken and Rice

Book: Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon

Movie: A Star is Born

Town in Texas: Dallas

Vacation Spot: Cayman Islands