Recently, Rene David Guerrero went before a court in San Antonio and received 12 of deferred adjudication probation, a $500 fine and court cost for committing a lewd conduct in August.

A deferred adjudication is a type of plea deal that allows defendants to avoid formal criminal convictions if the defendant agrees to plead either “guilty” or “no contest” to a charge, according to Texas Code of Criminal Procedures 42.15 Section 5.

Guerrero is the Jim Wells County District Clerk and has been for more than 20 years. He was arrested by San Antonio park police Aug. 20.

According to the police report, 57-year-old Guerrero entered a public bathroom at the Rusty Lyons Park, in the 6400 block of McCullough Avenue. According to the police report, the park is well known for high criminal sexual activity that occurs in the men's restroom.

A plain clothes officer was using the urinal in the men's restroom. Guerrero entered and occupied the only restroom stall keeping the door completely open. The plain clothes officer stepped over to the sink area he observed Guerrero exposed and fondling himself while looking out the window.

Park police were notified and Guerrero was arrested. He was taken to the Bexar County jail and given a $500 bond. The official charge for the crime is indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to Texas Penal Code 21.08, indecent exposure is defined as “a person commits an offense if he exposes any part of his genitals with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person, and he is reckless about whether another is present who will be offended or alarmed by his act.”

Guerrero was a school board member for Alice Independent School District for 26 years. In 2015, he decided not to run for re-election. He has also been involved with organization such as Alice Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Catholic Church.