SAN DIEGO - The San Diego High School and Bernada Jaime Junior High Student Councils hosted a food can drive at their schools. The students went into town to deliver baskets of food that would help those in need for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego High School and Bernada Jaime Junior High Student Councils hosted a food can drive at their schools. The students went into town to deliver baskets of food that would help those in need for the holiday.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.