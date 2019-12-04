Carlos Omar Garcia is announcing his candidacy for Re-Election as District Attorney for the 79th Judicial District for Jim Wells and Brooks Counties.

With over twenty-two years of experience as a prosecutor, Carlos Omar Garcia has served his community by handling the prosecution of over 10,000 felony cases. Carlos has experience at every level of the criminal justice and juvenile justice systems, including criminal investigation, prosecutorial in-take, grand jury impaneling and case presentation, pre-trial hearings, non-jury and jury trials, appeals, and post-conviction matters.

Carlos served as the 79th Judicial District Attorney since January 1, 2013, as an Assistant District Attorney for the 79th Judicial District for Jim Wells and Brooks Counties for over eleven and a half years (1997-2008) and an Assistant District Attorney for Kleberg and Kenedy Counties (2008-2013). Carlos has also served as an Assistant County Attorney for Brooks, Jim Wells and Kleberg Counties.

The years of service working as a prosecutor has exposed Carlos to a wealth of knowledge that has developed the experience, dedication and commitment needed to serve justice.

In addition to the prosecution of felony cases, Carlos has worked at improving the services and resources in our community by dedicating resources for the improvement of crime victims’ services, crime prevention and awareness programs, and for the improving investigations and prosecution of crimes against children and domestic violence cases. During his time as your District Attorney, Carlos has been responsible for the award of over $2.1 million in grant funds and resources that have provided over 2,500 training hours for our local law enforcement officers.

More information about Carlos Omar Garcia and his Re-Election campaign can be found on his website, www.reelectcarlosomargarcia-da.com and at facebook.com/reelectCOG. This site includes biographical information about Carlos as well as his position on many important issues. To contact Carlos in his official capacity as District Attorney, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at (361)668-5716. To learn more about your District Attorney’s Office and get information, including safety tips, visit www.79-districtattorney-tx.org and follow us on facebook.com/79thDAO.