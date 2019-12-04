The countdown is on for the ‘Christmas in Red Oak’ extravaganza.

The festivities, hosted by Red Oak’s Parks and Recreation department, begin with the parade at 4 p.m. starting on west Red Oak Road and ending at Watkins Park at 101 Live Oak St.

The park comes alive at 7 p.m. with fun activities for the whole family including hayrides, drawings for toy-filled stockings, vendors and more.

Bring your cameras to take pictures with Santa Claus. Attendees are asked to refrain from wearing competing Santa Claus costumes.

No pets or unaccompanied children are allowed.

Organizations must fill out and return a Parade Entry Form to participate in the parade. Email completed forms to Lori McGlothlin at lmcglothlin@redoaktx.org, or fax them to 469-218-1239, by Dec. 9.

The free event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14.