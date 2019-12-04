BENAVIDES - Tri-County Retired Teachers Association representative Alma Garcia recently awarded Benavides Independent School District Social Studies Teacher Gilbert Prado a check that he would spend for instructional needs.
BENAVIDES - Tri-County Retired Teachers Association representative Alma Garcia recently awarded Benavides Independent School District Social Studies Teacher Gilbert Prado a check that he would spend for instructional needs.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.