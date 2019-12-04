The Texas Thespian Festival had more than 8,000 students attending the event. Alice ISD students performed Impromptu, which was a great success. The audience loved the play and gave them a standing ovation, according to the district.

Enrique “Ricky” Bernal and Dalilah Maldonado have both advanced to the International Thespian Festival which will be held in Indiana in June. Both students competed in Solo Musical competition where they create a character and sing a song. Bernal used a song from his role as Aladdin from last year called Proud of your Son. Maldonado created Ariel from Little Mermaid singing Part of your World.

When they go to International Thespian Festival to compete at that level they will both be eligible for scholarships and will have universities and broadway programs recruiting them.