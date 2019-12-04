Three people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday after a crash in Northeast Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 1000 block of West Howard Lane at 4:38 a.m. The area is north of Parmer Lane and just east of Interstate 35 North.

A man described as being in his 20s was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Two more people, a woman described as in her 20s and a man described as in his 30s, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, medics said.

FINAL Motor Vehicle Collision at 1000 blk W Howard Ln: 2nd & 3rd patients are ~20s female and ~30s male, both transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 4, 2019