DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Annual Holiday Stroll

takes place Saturday

The Downtown Austin Alliance will present the 25th annual Downtown Holiday Stroll from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday on Congress Avenue, from Ninth to 11th streets.

The event will begin with live music, a holiday market, photos with Santa Claus, a kids’ play area and food trucks. Ice sculpting and performances will be provided by Austin High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Attendees can experience a petting zoo, see a giant snow dome, decorate a downtown tree and watch screenings of holiday films.

KUTX 98.9 music hosts John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen will lead guests in holiday songs during the annual KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along at 6 p.m. at the south steps of the Capitol. Guests will receive a complimentary commemorative songbook while supplies last.

A countdown to the lighting of the downtown tree will begin at 7 p.m. The tree will stay up throughout December.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Public meeting Thursday

about Education Center

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a community meeting on the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center improvements as part of the Barton Springs Bathhouse Rehabilitation project.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barton Springs Bathhouse Rotunda, 2201 William Barton Drive.

Attendees can share what the “Splash Into the Edwards Aquifer” exhibit means to them and help the Parks Department identify how the exhibit space can continue to educate visitors.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Meeting set for Thursday

on Burnet Road projects

The city of Austin’s Corridor Program office will share information on Burnet Road corridor construction phasing, starting with the Braker/Burnet and Koenig/Burnet intersections, at its new Quarterly Coffee on the Corridor event.

The event will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Road.

Attendees can talk with the Burnet Road corridor team about improvements at the Braker and Koenig intersections.

GEORGETOWN

Workshop to focus

on integrative medicine

The Baylor Scott and White Clinic, 4945 Williams Drive, will host a workshop on integrative medicine as part of its Healthspeak Education Series from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Staff from the Integrative Medicine Department will discuss roles that acupuncture, massage therapy and Chinese herbal medicine play in healing and maintaining wellness. Seating is limited.

To register: bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

BUDA

Friends of the Library

host three-day book sale

The annual Friends of the Buda Library Book Sale will take place Friday through Sunday at City Hall, 405 E. Loop St.

A members-only preview sale will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Nonmembers can become members during the preview sale.

The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Shopping bags will be provided. Cost is $8 for one bag of books, $15 for two bags and $5 for each additional bag.

Shoppers can buy raffle tickets for a basket of merchandise and gift certificates donated by local businesses before the drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday. All proceeds from book sales and raffle tickets benefit the Buda Public Library.

CEDAR PARK

City hosts tree lighting,

Santa’s workshop Friday

The Cedar Park Parks and Recreation Department will present a tree lighting and Santa’s workshop event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Heritage Oak Park, 875 Quest Parkway.

The free event will feature games, prizes, crafts, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, live music, a yule fire, snow hill, snow play areas and inflatables and food and concessions. Attendees should bring their own camera for photo opportunities.

The Police Department will accept new and unwrapped gifts for Blue Santa.

