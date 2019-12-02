The Trump administration fired a top homelessness official last week, the latest in a series of supposed omens that the president plans to do more on the issue. While the prospect of more federal assistance would be welcome in California, home to a quarter of the nation’s homeless and nearly half of those without shelter, President Trump’s record does not suggest that help is on the way.

Matthew Doherty, an Obama administration holdover who was executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, wrote on Twitter Friday that he was leaving “at the administration’s request.” No further announcement followed, but an unnamed administration official told the Washington Post that the White House is still plotting the same amorphous “crackdown” on homelessness that it has been threatening for months.

That is in keeping with a policy that has consisted of little more than idle threats since September, when the president caught glimpses of California’s homelessness epidemic between fundraisers and lamented the harm to “our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings.” This appeared to be little more than an opportunity to disparage a state run by Democrats, as Trump made more explicit the following month by claiming that “Very bad and dangerous conditions” in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district were “severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply.”

A recent report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers nonetheless floated strategies to protect California’s doorways from the people who are forced to sleep in them. The council suggested that more policing and fewer shelters could mitigate homelessness — which, if true, would have eliminated the problem in California long ago. The report also questioned the “housing first” strategy broadly endorsed by experts, including the federal agency whose top official was ousted last week.

That’s not to say the administration has been wrong about every facet of the issue. The economic advisers, a presidential executive order and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson have all correctly noted the role of zoning and other development restrictions in California homelessness.

A minority of the state’s prominent Democratic officials and several of the party’s presidential candidates have also proposed easing such barriers, which have saddled the state with the worst housing shortage on the U.S. mainland and left more vulnerable residents unable to afford a home. But local officials and homeowners across the political spectrum jealously guard their power to obstruct development. On that front, despite their endlessly professed enmity, the Trump administration and California’s Democratic establishment are united in having accomplished little of substance.