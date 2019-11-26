John (Tiger) Andrew Lemon

Parents: John Charles Lemon and Edelia (Edie) Gonzalez-Lemon

Educational or Future Plans: Plans to go to Rice University and from there, to law school.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

NHS member, Honors Decathlete, Varsity Basketball Captain Accomplishments/Honors:

NSSHS National Scholar, Presidential Award Recipient, Coyote Scholar, National History Day State Qualifier 3 years, 2nd Place Decathlon Team at Regionals, Academic Decathlon State Qualifier 2 years, Commended for Achievement in English, Selected as Delegate for the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders, Semi-Finalist for National Hispanic Merit Scholar, Invited to Intensive Law and Trial Collaboration at Stanford Law School, All-District/All State All-Academic Athlete, Honored by Ivy League School as Invitee to Summer College Programs at Cornell, Brown, and Harvard, Recognized by the National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, Outstanding Test Scores in PSAT in the 98th Percentile in the Nation and ACT in the 96th Percentile in the Nation.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My dad finds great pleasure in telling me, "It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt." He got this quote from Mark Twain, and I have taken it to heart ever since he first told it to me.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? I see myself just graduating from Rice University and getting ready to start law school to pursue my career as an attorney.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner, who would they be and why?

I would invite Donald J. Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Janusz Korwin-Mikke, because I admire these political officials and would ask them how they became so successful in life in order to gain more insight on both the political spectrum and life in general.

Favorites:

Food: Boeuf Bourguignon

Book: The Count of Monte Cristo

Movie: Inglorious Bastards

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida

