The winning streak to start the season reached an impressive 10 games before the Lady Bobcats took a loss, by 15 to regional power SA Clark at the Border Brawl/Bash in McAllen over the weekend. EHS rebounded to finish the tournament well, beating a tough Pioneer team to rise to 11-1 for the season. North notched a tourney win over Alice to balance losses at McAllen to Mission and Clark. Vela competed at the Floresville Tourney, beginning with a 4-point result over Somerset and also defeating SA Marshall.

The boys got going in earnest last week with all city teams in action. Vela started 3-1 and marched into the field at the La Joya Packs South Texas Shootout to gain some solid results. After starting the season with a loss to Laredo United Tuesday the Sabes beat P-SJ-A Memorial and CC Moody and then clanked Juarez-Lincoln by 20.

At the same event, North continued its early penchant for close games, beating Rio Grande City by 1 after a 2-point victory against Santa Rosa earlier in the week. The Cougars lost a narrow one to Laredo LBJ, 65-63, but then handled CC Vets by 13.

At La Joya, EHS had rough going with losses to Harlingen and Austin Westlake, after the Bobcats had begun their season with a triumph against La Joya Tuesday. The ‘Cats dinged P-SJ-A Southwest by 23 in the tournament as well.

Econ has kicked off with a couple of defeats, against Pioneer and Brownsville Hanna. This week the Jags host Mission Tuesday while Vela is at Harlingen and North takes on Alexander in Laredo; the Coogs then work against Lincoln Friday. EHS will take on Zapata Saturday, and that day, Vela will play at McAllen.

As for the girls, it’s all road action Tuesday: Econ at Porter, Vela at Donna, EHS in Laredo versus United South, and North at Pharr North. After Thanksgiving, North hosts Rowe Saturday and Vela’s at home against Hidalgo.

VOLLEY AWARDS OUT THERE

Vela scored well this volleyball season with a league title and a playoff victory, and its leader was named 31-6A Coach of the Year as well.

Celi Ortega, former Econ boss now firmly ensconced with the Lady SaberCats, notched the honor and her top player, senior Glenys Maldonado, was named MVP, and deservedly so. Several other city girls were honorees, including Hannah Duffey, North junior, as Outstanding Hitter and Lady Cougar teammate Evana Ramos as Libero of the Year. Isabel Arguell of Econ (Outstanding Blocker) and freshman Natalie Hernandez of EHS (Newcomer of the Year) also copped prizes.

First team All-District picks included Hannah Vega and Kristen Salinas of EHS; Jessica Dreyer and Kayle O’Bryan of North; Andrea Rodriguez of Econ; and the Vela trio of Gaby Avila, Rebecca Cavazos, and Hannah Larsen.