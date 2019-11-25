The Bastrop City Council approved a landmark ordinance this month when it adopted the Bastrop Building Block Code, known as B3 — the comprehensive rewrite of the city’s land-use regulations that has been in the works for over a year.

The ordinance was adopted Nov. 12 by a unanimous vote.

“With that, a journey we started on Aug. 14 of 2018 is complete,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder.

That journey was launched when the city announced it was enacting a 90-day moratorium on all construction until the city was able to overhaul the development codes that guide and regulate new construction. That moratorium was later extended by another six months and gave planners time to study Bastrop’s drainage patterns alongside updated floodplain maps to ensure that new residential and commercial development does not adversely affect drainage.

The city’s code overhaul was led by urban planning firm SimpleCity Design, which the city paid $375,525 in consulting fees over the course of the project. The city is also negotiating another contract with SimpleCity for as-needed assistance with implementing the newly adopted code. If approved by the council, SimpleCity would earn between $75 and $200 per hour depending on the service.

SimpleCity kicked off the code overhaul process with an analysis of Downtown Bastrop’s DNA, evaluating how it functions as a neighborhood, as well as an extensive review of the city’s existing development rules and geography. That analysis created a guiding principal that was adopted by the City Council: “To create a fiscally sustainable community through land-use regulations that are authentic Bastrop and geographically sensitive.”

From there, the city held several “code rodeos” and pop up tents where it collected public input on everything from the types of signage the city should prohibit to the types of housing the city should encourage through its development code.

SimpleCity’s analysis of the city’s preexisting code identified significant challenges and code conflicts that were not aligned with the city’s comprehensive plan nor were considered fiscally sustainable or geographically sensitive. The new code moves away from a one-size-fits-all model and has incorporated character districts, place types and street types that acknowledge the variety of neighborhood characteristics in the city, officials said.

The city said the new code is also streamlined and more user-friendly for future developers.

“We started this process last summer to address flooding in Bastrop and create a roadmap for responsible development that honors our authentic past and prepares for our sustainable future,” Schroeder said in a news release. “Like many cities and towns across the country, Bastrop has been faced with tough decisions related to significant growth combined with aging infrastructure and outdated land-use regulations. With Building Bastrop, we are controlling growth rather than letting growth control us.”

This month, the City Council also approved a development manual, technical manual and pattern book aimed at helping guide developers through the city’s new code. The city also amended its Transportation Master Plan to regulate the street types available to developers as new construction expands the street grid.

“The B3 Code is a reflection of community feedback and priorities, including walkable neighborhoods with a variety of housing options, improved accessibility and mobility, and responsible development that ensures neighbors aren’t flooding neighbors,” said Bastrop Mayor Pro Tem Lyle Nelson.