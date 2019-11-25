Witness calls in assault, 2 people arrested

Daniel Gonzalez and Crystal Reyes were booked into the Jim Wells County jail on Saturday, Nov. 23 after a witness reported an assault. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Reynolds for an assault. When they arrived they spoke with a witness who stated that a man, later identified as Gonzalez, was seen kicking the victim, later identified as Reyes. According to the witness, Gonzalez drove off and Reyes walked down to a house on the 500 block of Mesquite. As police were speaking with the witness Gonzalez drove by and parked at the residence Reyes was seen entering. Police made contact with the two. Reyes denied by assaulted. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence. Reyes was arrested for an active warrant on a possession of marijuana charge.

Man arrested on drug charge

Friday evening, police stopped Joe Cardona walking on Front Street. Through a roadside interview the officer discovered Cardona had a knife in his pocket. Cardona removed the items from his pockets when the officer saw a vape pen. Inside the vape pen he observed THC oil. Cardona was arrested and taken to the JWC jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Theft at local motel

The manager of a local motel called police on Friday morning to report a theft. When police arrived at the establishment on the 800 block of North Johnson Street they learned that Leonor Garcia had taken items from her hotel room. The items were a microwave, a mini fridge and a small heater. Police conducted a traffic stop on Garcia at the intersection on South Reynolds and East Hill. In her vehicle was the mini fridge. She told police that her brother, whose name she would not release, had put the fridge in her vehicle and and pawned the other two items. Garcia was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with theft.

Breaking windows

Police were called to a business on the 600 block of West Front Street on Wednesday. When police arrived they learned that Jesse Hernandez was seen breaking windows at the business with a fire extinguisher. He ran off before police arrived. When police went to search for Hernandez, they discovered him talking with Department of Public Safety troopers at the intersection of Hill and South Johnson. He was taken to the hospital to check on his bloody hands and then to the JWC jail. He was charged with criminal mischief.

