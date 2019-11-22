Friday

Nov 22, 2019 at 1:01 PM


The following misdemeanor cases are set for pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 in the Jim Wells County Court at Law before the Honorable Michael V. Garcia.


Cases on the docket are:


* Marcus Alexander Garza


* Ernesto Carlos Rodriguez


* Jesus Alberto Salinas


* Justin Irineo Moreida


* Eliseo Everett III


* Luis Rolando Chapa Jr.


* Thomas Gabriel Benavides


* Francisco Javier Recinos


* Luis Garcia


* Gerardo Lee Garza


* Raymond Billie Woodruff Jr.


* Ernesto Flores IV


* Cora Lara Garcia


* Joe Derreck Delbosque


* Luis Daniel Saenz III


* Angel Wartin III


* Sandra Lee Alaniz


* Eloy Munoz


* Esteban Escobedo


Due to new security measures, the public is reminded that the building is now only accessible through the Cameron Street entrance.