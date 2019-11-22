The following misdemeanor cases are set for pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 in the Jim Wells County Court at Law before the Honorable Michael V. Garcia.
Cases on the docket are:
* Marcus Alexander Garza
* Ernesto Carlos Rodriguez
* Jesus Alberto Salinas
* Justin Irineo Moreida
* Eliseo Everett III
* Luis Rolando Chapa Jr.
* Thomas Gabriel Benavides
* Francisco Javier Recinos
* Luis Garcia
* Gerardo Lee Garza
* Raymond Billie Woodruff Jr.
* Ernesto Flores IV
* Cora Lara Garcia
* Joe Derreck Delbosque
* Luis Daniel Saenz III
* Angel Wartin III
* Sandra Lee Alaniz
* Eloy Munoz
* Esteban Escobedo
Due to new security measures, the public is reminded that the building is now only accessible through the Cameron Street entrance.