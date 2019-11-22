25 years ago:

UNION, S.C. - Susan Smith, distraught over unrequited love, killed her two young sons because she was suicidal and didn’t want them growing up without a mother, according to her handwritten confession released Tuesday.

50 years ago:

SPACE CENTER, Houston - Plummeting homeward with a priceless collection of lunar treasures, America’s moon explorers said Saturday they didn’t bring back all they wanted. “Because we didn’t have enough time,” Apollo 12 Commander Charles “Pete” Conrad Jr. told Mission Control.

75 years ago:

Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz, supreme commander of the German Navy, said today German U-boat warfare would be revived.

100 years ago:

Insist on “Bayer Tablets of Aspirin” in a “Bayer package,” containing proper directions for colds, pain, headache, neuralgia, lumbago, and rheumatism. Name “Bayer” means genuine aspirin prescribed by physicians for nineteen years.