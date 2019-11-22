November is National Adoption Month, and in Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties, 42 children in foster care are in need of adoption, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate for foster children until they are placed in a permanent home.

“There are so many children in foster care right here in our home towns who need and deserve a safe, stable place to call home,” said Kristi Glasper, executive director of CASA of Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties. “Our hope is to inform our community that there are a variety of ways that you can support children during National Adoption Month.”

When children are placed in the foster care system, their lives are uprooted and often times will spend months or years in multiple foster homes, the agency said. Without the guidance, connection and direction that a stable home and family provides, the kids’ risk for homelessness, substance abuse and incarceration increases, CASA said.

The nonprofit has made it its mission to spread awareness this month to the adoption need in its tri-county area and it is challenging residents to get involved.

“If fostering or adopting is too much of a commitment, we want people to know that they can still help children in care by becoming a CASA volunteer,” Glasper said.

CASA volunteers are residents who are screened, trained and appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court, the nonprofit said. The volunteers are assigned to serve one child or sibling group and evaluate their well-being by getting to know them and speaking with people in their lives, including foster parents, biological family, teachers and therapists.

As CASA volunteers develop relationships with the children they help, they also collect information about their physical, emotional and educational needs, and make recommendations to the court to make sure the children succeed in their environments both during and after their time in foster care, the nonprofit said.

“Every child deserves a safe, loving home where they can be a kid,” Glasper said. “Our goal is to have every child partnered with a CASA volunteer and ultimately reunited with their family, or if that is not an option, adopted into a loving home where they can thrive.”

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season underway, Glasper said children in foster care often don’t experience happy memories and childhood moments and joys that can make this time of year special for families. “CASA of Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties urgently needs more advocates who can make a difference in the lives of these children,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer may call 512-409-0771 or visit www.casabfl.org for more information.

To become a CASA volunteer, applicants must be 21 or older; pass a screening and background check; complete training provided by CASA, including 30 hours of initial training plus three hours of courtroom observation and 12 hours of continuing education; be able to make a 24-month minimum commitment to a case (an average of 10-15 hours per month); and be able to keep information confidential and work within established program guidelines.

The next CASA volunteer training session will begin in January.