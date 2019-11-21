Gilbert Gonzalez Jr., 27, was booked into the Duval County jail Wednesday for a burglary charge.

Gonzalez is alleged to have committed several burglaries of vehicles in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 15in the City of Benavides.

The investigation into the burglaries led to deuties obtaining an arrest warrant for Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez could not be located.

On Wednesday Gonzalez was apprehended in Corpus Christi on Duval County warrant.

Gonzalez had previously been arrested for burglary of vehicle in August of 2019. Investigation continues and other arrest may follow.