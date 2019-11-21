Samuel Salinas

Parents: Clarissa Salinas and Samuel Mandel

Educational or Future Plans: I first plan on pursuing a degree in Kinesiology, then a degree in Chiropractic.

Clubs and officer positions: Cross Country, National Honors Society, Robotics Club, Track & Field

Accomplishments/Honors: 2018 Cross Country 1st Team All-District, Regional Qualifier; 2019 Cross Country 1st Team All-District, Regional Qualifier; 2018 Track & Field JV 1600m District Champion; 2019 Track & Field Area Qualifier 1600m and 3200m, Regional Qualifier 1600m; 2019 Athlete of Character; 2018 Robotics: SkillsUSA Urban Search & Rescue State-Qualifier

What is the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? “Have goals in life (short-term and long-term) and continue to enrich yourself with knowledge. With goals, knowledge, and great work ethic, you can achieve a happy life.” - My Father.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Graduating from a 4-year university and continuing my education in chiropractic medicine/sports injuries.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? I would love to eliminate divisiveness amongst all people and encourage unity, love, and tolerance.  The world demonstrates too much animosity and dangerous division of different types of people. This division is not fit or ideal for present or future generations.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? Louis Zamperini (WWII Veteran/Olympic distance runner), Eluid Kipchoge (Long distance Olympian), Steve Prefontaine (Legendary distance runner).

These individuals conquered their adversities and signified the true strength of human will. I wish to learn how they triumphed despite their greatest obstacles.

Favorites:

Food: Italian

Book: Can’t Hurt Me - David Goggins

Movie: Deadpool

Town in Texas: Alpine

Vacation Spot: Colorado, Springs

