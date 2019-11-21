Samuel Salinas
Parents: Clarissa Salinas and Samuel Mandel
Educational or Future Plans: I first plan on pursuing a degree in Kinesiology, then a degree in Chiropractic.
Clubs and officer positions: Cross Country, National Honors Society, Robotics Club, Track & Field
Accomplishments/Honors: 2018 Cross Country 1st Team All-District, Regional Qualifier; 2019 Cross Country 1st Team All-District, Regional Qualifier; 2018 Track & Field JV 1600m District Champion; 2019 Track & Field Area Qualifier 1600m and 3200m, Regional Qualifier 1600m; 2019 Athlete of Character; 2018 Robotics: SkillsUSA Urban Search & Rescue State-Qualifier
What is the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? “Have goals in life (short-term and long-term) and continue to enrich yourself with knowledge. With goals, knowledge, and great work ethic, you can achieve a happy life.” - My Father.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Graduating from a 4-year university and continuing my education in chiropractic medicine/sports injuries.
If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? I would love to eliminate divisiveness amongst all people and encourage unity, love, and tolerance. The world demonstrates too much animosity and dangerous division of different types of people. This division is not fit or ideal for present or future generations.
If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? Louis Zamperini (WWII Veteran/Olympic distance runner), Eluid Kipchoge (Long distance Olympian), Steve Prefontaine (Legendary distance runner).
These individuals conquered their adversities and signified the true strength of human will. I wish to learn how they triumphed despite their greatest obstacles.
Favorites:
Food: Italian
Book: Can’t Hurt Me - David Goggins
Movie: Deadpool
Town in Texas: Alpine
Vacation Spot: Colorado, Springs
Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.