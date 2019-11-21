Last week, the city of Bastrop held a lovely “thank you” evening for the women, men and students who serve our city. They serve in many ways of which you may not be aware.

We know that our City Council is comprised of five elected voting members plus the mayor. They meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month plus many other special meetings, joint meetings and work sessions. For all of the hours spent on our behalf, council members are paid $75 each month, and the mayor is paid $150. They don’t do it for the money; they do it for the love of our city.

But did you know that some 100 people or so comprise the membership of 14 boards, commissions and advisory councils to assist our elected officials and city staff consider and make decisions on matters that affect every resident of Bastrop?

Members are involved in everything from advising about our beloved parks; to acquisition and installation of public art pieces; to how to attract new business; to advice from students on what is important to young people; to working with our library director; to advising on changes in our zoning and future housing development.

Every person gives their time, talent and service as volunteers.

On Nov. 14, the city hosted the third annual Appreciation and Awards Banquet for boards and commissions. All of those volunteers were recognized, including people who were leaving boards and commissions they had served. I am honored to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission as its chair, and I think I speak for everyone when I say how much we appreciate this special evening.

Lost Pines Christmas nearing

I know it’s hard to believe, but before I write again, Thanksgiving will be a thing of the past, and Bastrop’s Lost Pines Christmas will be underway.

It kicks off with an invitation for everyone to come to downtown Bastrop for the fourth annual Wassail Fest on Nov. 30. Businesses will be serving their special hot mulled cider and mulled wine throughout our historic downtown. Visitors can vote for their favorite recipe in the coveted annual People’s Choice Awards.

The Wassail Fest is held in conjunction with American Express Small Business Saturday. Avoid the traffic and crowds in Austin and the impersonal internet stores and visit Bastrop’s unique establishments for that one of a kind gift. Shop small, sip delicious wassail and vote for your favorite. You will probably see folks you know.

Then, when the sun sets, you can visit the River of Lights in Fisherman’s Park. It is a half-mile of magic. The lights will twinkle until Jan. 3.

Lost Pines Christmas is much, much more than just one weekend. Visit lostpineschristmas.com for details on the Lighted Christmas Parade, Snow Day, the Historic Homes Tour and so much more leading up to Christmas.

Veterans Weekend Car Show

The annual Veterans Weekend Car Show with the ceremony honoring all of our veterans is always very special. This year was even more special, for two reasons.

A couple of years ago I took one of those Ancestry DNA tests. About four months ago, someone who had done the same thing contacted me. To make a long story short, we found out we are half-sisters.

That would have been news enough, right? But there’s more. Of all the places in the world she could live, her home is just outside Houston. But there’s still more. Her brother lives in La Grange. Since I fill in for Deborah Johnson at her gorgeous Art Connections Gallery in La Grange, we made plans to meet there and have dinner together. My daughter drove down from Dallas. As soon as she walked through the door, it was obvious we were related! The four of us had a great evening together.

Janey drove to Bastrop for the car show and veterans ceremony. She met a number of my pals, we saw some great cars, we attended the veterans’ ceremony, and we had a lot of fun. And there is more.

On that very same day, my LSU Tigers played Alabama in the grudge football game of the year. After the ceremony and after taste-testing the entries at the gumbo cookoff at the 602 on Main, we went to my house and settled in for the game. She even had on an LSU T-shirt.

LSU had not beaten Alabama since 2011. That all ended Nov. 9, and I got to watch the game with my newly found sister. Janey brought my team good luck! It was a great day for many reasons.

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.