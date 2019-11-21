BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s (CBC) Rho Lambda chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently hosted a fall induction ceremony to honor its newest members on Thursday, Nov. 14 at CBC Beeville.

PTK is an international academic honor society that promotes scholarship amongst two-year college students. PTK provides students with the opportunity to develop a specific skill set focused on honor, leadership and service.

In order to be eligible for PTK membership, students must successfully complete 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Once a student has successfully completed all specified requirements, they are invited to join CBC’s Rho Lambda chapter of PTK.

Students from Coastal Bend College who were honored at the ceremony for their academic excellence include:

Miranda Buentello of San Diego

Denise L. Garcia of Alice

Ashley Nicole Guerrero of Alice

Andrea Jimenez of San Diego

Alyssa M. Pena of Alice

Victoria Ann Vatzlavick of Corpus Christi

Questions about the College’s Rho Lambda chapter of PTK may be directed to Coastal Bend College’s PTK Advisor Christi Morgan at (361) 354-2981 ext. 3005 or via email at chrism@coastalbend.edu