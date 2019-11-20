Air Force One will be dropping into Austin this afternoon, ferrying President Donald Trump, daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, and other administration officials for a tour of an Apple Inc. manufacturing facility.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will join the tour, which will give Trump an opportunity to celebrate the company’s recent expansion in Central Texas and, perhaps, offer a distraction from ongoing impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

Trump will be greeted by protesters and supporters, and Austin drivers will negotiate roadblocks that will allow the presidential motorcade to proceed unhindered to and from the tour.

Apple announced in September that it will continue making its Mac Pro computers in the Flextronics Americas factory in Northwest Austin, abandoning plans to shift production to China after receiving federal tariff exemptions.

Trump is not expected to make any other stops during an Austin visit that is expected to last about 2½ hours.

This is a developing story.