ORANGE GROVE - An auto-pedestrian accident claimed the life of 13-year-old Evangelina Gutierrez Tuesday morning on Farm-to-Market 738, one mile north of Orange Grove.

According to a witness on the scene, he and Gutierrez were walking to her house so that she could get ready for school when she was hit by a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a male diver, was traveling south on FM 738. Gutierrez and her friend were walking on the side of the road of the southbound lane of FM 738.

Due to heavy fog and low visibility, the driver of the Silverado was not able to see the pedestrians on the roadway and struck the female pedestrian, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male pedestrian was not injured.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.