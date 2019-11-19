The Austin district’s board of trustees on Monday night voted 6-3 to approve a controversial plan to shutter four elementary campuses, despite months of community pushback and a new declaration from the district’s equity officer that the plan was racist.

The plan dictates that the following schools will close by the 2020-21 school year: Pease, Metz, Sims and Brooke elementaries. A previous proposal scratched earlier this month had originally planned to close 12 schools.

Chief Equity Officer Stephanie Hawley, who was hired in June to elevate the voices of marginalized groups in the district, slammed the plan at Monday’s meeting.

"The map that you have of school closures is a map of what 21st century racism looks like," Hawley told the board, after Trustee Arati Singh asked her to share her thoughts on the closures. "We did not deliberately do that, but we didn’t disrupt history. Our process for selecting schools was flawed, it was inequitable."

The decision to close the four schools comes after consultants and task forces have, for at least a decade, called on the Austin district to close schools with low student enrollment. However, parents have argued that it doesn’t make sense to close some of the targeted schools, that the closures disproportionately affect minority students, and that officials haven’t given the community enough time to ask questions and weigh in.

Parents and students wore shirts, held signs and shouted chants, urging the board not to close schools, while they filled the meeting room and waited in the courtyard outside.

"Seventy-five days is all you've given the Pease community in this planning process," Pease parent Bradley Hargis said. "Seventy-five days ago was the first time these parents were told their campus might close. ... Prior to this process, I could not have conceived of a process that would’ve left the community more confused and more divided than when we started."

Brooke parent Matthew Burnham said the board should take Brooke students’ strong math and science testing scores into account before choosing to close the school.

"I really want to implore all of you to think about that when we talk about closing these schools," Burnham said. "They’re so advanced for what they have. If we gave them more funding and the ability to be even better, we could really make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives."

Some board members who voted for the plan, as well as the district’s chief financial officer, stressed that the closures would allow the school district to spend less money repairing aging buildings and more money on students and programs.

School district officials have said improving academic programs, especially for underserved communities, was the focus of the proposal. Closing schools and building modernized campuses was the byproduct of that. However, district administrators did not use a weighted metric to decide which buildings would be shuttered.

"I have attended 28 community meetings in the last month and a half," Trustee Yasmin Wagner said. "I've put in thousands of hours researching this stuff. ... Every time, I come back to the same conclusion: Our footprint as a district is simply too large to adequately support the students we have in it."

Chief financial officer Nicole Conley on Monday night told the board that fixing aging buildings is a burden on taxpayers. The Austin school district’s maintenance and operation costs are significantly higher than comparative school districts, she said.

"That is, in my mind, a direct result of the fact that we're maintaining so many costly buildings. ... I understand the difficult conversations about equity," Conley said. "But you have to be mindful of the fact that it is a financial burden for many families."

Three school board members voted against the closure plan Monday night: Ann Teich, LaTisha Anderson and Arati Singh.

Singh made a motion to remove Brooke and Pease elementaries from the closure list and revisit that possibility after a year of review, but the motion failed with only Singh supporting it.

Trustee LaTisha Anderson criticized Singh’s amendment.

"Think about the message you just sent to Metz and Sims with that vote. ... The message you are sending is that you only care for a specific area," Anderson said.

Singh said that she would prefer not to close any schools at all.

"Unfortunately, that's not the situation we're in," Singh said. "We have two closures — Metz and Sims — that started before my time on the board. They’re on a certain trajectory that just does not appear to be changeable at this point because the receiving campuses are being built."

Voters approved money within the 2017 bond program to update an elementary school, and district officials ultimately chose Sanchez Elementary for the project. Sanchez students have temporarily been moved to Metz while construction is underway at the Sanchez site.

Singh voiced concerns Monday that the decision to close schools could result in more families leaving the Austin school district.

"When we close schools in our district, we are sending a signal to the community that AISD is unstable," she said. "It pushes people into the arms of charter schools, and we lose money that way too."