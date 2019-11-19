If you’re not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving, you’re in luck. Three local restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day that you should visit if you want to skip the holiday hustle and bustle and relax to enjoy a delicious meal.

1. Greer’s Ranch Café - Greer’s will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with garden field green salad, smoked whole turkey, honey baked ham, cornbread dressing, homemade mashed potatoes, zucchini, squash medley, cranberry relish, giblet gravy, fresh baked rolls and an assorted dessert station. The meal is $17.95 per person and $5.25 for kids 10 and under. Reservations can be made by calling 254-434-2537.

2. Jake & Dorothy’s Café - It’s no secret that Jake & Dorothy’s has had a long-standing tradition of being open on Thanksgiving Day and this year is no exception. They will be open from 5:30 a.m.-midnight and will offer a Thanksgiving plate. The plate will consist of chicken-fried steak, turkey and dressing, baked ham, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli-and-rice casserole, green or fruit salad, hot rolls, coffee or tea. For dessert, they will serve carrot cake, apple-walnut cake and pumpkin pie. They are also taking reservations for 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

3. The Purple Goat – The Purple Goat will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a traditional home cooked buffet that will include slow cooked turkey, honey glazed ham, slow cooked roast beef with mom’s homemade dressing, bourbon sweet potatoes, green beans, cream style corn, pinto beans, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, salad with assorted dressings, potato salad, Cole slaw, fresh fruit, assorted cheese and cracker, cornbread, rolls and biscuits, with other surprises by the chef. For the young at heart, The Purple Goat will serve chicken tenders with French fries. For dessert, there will be white chocolate bread pudding, cobblers with Mexican vanilla ice cream, Texas sheet cake, buttermilk, pecan and pumpkin pies and chocolate chip cookies. Orange, cranberry and apple juice are offered as well as sweet and unsweet tea, sodas, house blend coffee/decaf and mimosas. The buffet is $25.99 for adults, $7.99 for children under 12 and free for children under six.