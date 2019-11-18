A 22-year-old woman arrested Sunday in connection with a drive-by shooting Friday night that injured a 6-year-old boy reportedly told Lubbock police she planned the shooting in retaliation for a robbery, according to an arrest warrant released Monday

Lubbock police arrested Dezaraey Ramos on Sunday and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Her bail is set at $500,000.

Police investigators quickly identified Ramos as a suspect in the Friday night drive-by shooting when they learned she threatened the boy’s father, accusing him of robbing her days before the shooting, according to the warrant.

Lubbock police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street and found the boy and his grandmother suffering gunshot wounds.

A police release states the boy, his grandmother and two other family members were in the home when bullets blasted through the front living room window striking the child and his grandmother.

The boy was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, said UMC spokesman Eric Finley. The grandmother suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene, the release states.

Investigators learned Ramos, who they believe dealt marijuana and methamphetamine, sent threatening text messages to the boy’s father, accusing him of robbing her of money and drugs days before the shooting. The boy’s father told police he knew Ramos carried a 9mm pistol and was at the home a day before the shooting looking for him, the warrant states.

Ramos also drove a dark-colored four-door vehicle that matched the description witnesses gave police of the vehicle involved in the shooting, the warrant states.

A video from a security camera shows the shooter’s vehicle drive past the home twice. Investigators reportedly could hear six gunshots during the vehicle’s second pass.

Ramos spoke to police and admitted to planning the shooting but said another man actually fired the shots, the warrant states.