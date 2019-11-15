Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker a librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Jennifer Spurrier, Ph.D. and associate dean of libraries. Spurrier is a frequent contributor to Caprock Chronicles and her articles make use of the archival collection found at the Southwest College/Special College at TTU.

Clifford Bartlett Jones was born on April 9, 1885, in Rico, Colorado. He died on Nov. 27, 1972. Between his birth and death, he earned the nickname “West Texas’ No. 1 Citizen”. What did Jones do to earn this? Much of his life is chronicled in various resources housed at the Southwest Collection in the Texas Tech University Archives. Jones truly was a prized citizen in the region.

Jones lived in several states where he engaged in business. He first came to West Texas in 1911, when his father became a manager at the Spur ranch and Clifford came out to be his assistant. His father would leave, but Jones stayed on and continued working for S.M. Swenson and Sons. Jones, along with others, founded the city of Spur.

But Jones wasn’t just a cowboy. He had business acumen. He was involved in banking and served on several bank boards, throughout his life. He served as a civic leader throughout the region. Some of his service included: mayor of Spur; an organizer of the West Texas Chamber of Commerce and served as president; a 33rd Degree Mason; member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Lubbock; served as a director for the Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas; active member of the Texas Highway Association; and regional advisor for the Public Works Administration in Texas. These are but a few of his accomplishments, for Clifford B. Jones did a lot to earn his title of ‘West Texas’ No. 1 Citizen.’

Perhaps in Lubbock, he is most remembered for his affiliation with Texas Tech. Jones was one of those involved in the push to get a state college in West Texas. After the effort was successful and Texas Technological College was established, Jones became a member of its first board of directors. In 1927, he became chairman of the board.

In 1939, Jones become the third president of Texas Tech, but this was not a simple matter. Jones had not attended an institute of higher education, so he held no degrees, but he did have a high school education. His lack of a college diploma was a concern for some. There was some question about his eligibility to serve since, at the time of his election, he was chairman of the board. Regional papers reported on the unfolding drama, but Jones, who had already earned his citizen title, was widely supported. The situation played out and Jones would serve as President of Texas Technological College.

As president, Jones had quite a few accomplishments. He was future minded and established the Texas Tech Foundation. While president, Tech grew to become the third largest state university (as measured by enrollment) and Jones met the need by increasing student housing. Jones was a much-respected administrator during his tenure and his business sensibilities and his strong leadership abilities over shadowed his lack of formal higher education.

Jones served as president from 1939 until 1944. After serving Tech for 21 years, Jones stepped down due to purported health issues. He then was elected president emeritus, a position he took seriously and would hold until his death.

After Jones resigned, he continued to be active, both in his business endeavors and in his support of Tech. Jones and his wife contributed $100,000 to help fund a football stadium for the college. The Clifford B. and Audrey Jones Stadium opened in 1947, with the first game played there in November in front of 27,000 fans. Jones would continue to support Tech with other gifts and he certainly served his emeritus post well. He did become known as Dr. Jones, as he received several honorary degrees.

In 1968, at a masonic banquet in Lubbock, Charley Guy introduced Jones. Guy offered that Jones obtained his nickname in the early 1930s, when Max Bentley, the managing editor of the Abilene Reporter – News wrote that Jones should be the next Congressman from the area because he was ‘West Texas’ No.1 Citizen.’ Guy also offered that “Clifford Jones began his adult career as little more than a boy with a small firm in Kansas City. Through application of his mind, his talents and his industry, he became important in many areas and to many people.’

When Clifford B. Jones passed, the A-J ran an article titled “West Texas Loses ‘First Citizen’”. The article ends, “There is not a person driving the highways, attending Texas Tech, associated in civic undertakings, working for a livelihood in West Texas today who is not in some way better for having had Clifford Bartlett Jones as a friend or a neighbor.” While many have contributed to this region, the efforts of Jones, a cowboy, a banker, an educator, and a true service-oriented man, will long be remembered.