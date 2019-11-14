State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, has been accused of dropping bags of cocaine at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in September, a moment officials say they caught on camera, an affidavit says.

Nevárez, who announced last week that he would not seek reelection next year, said in a statement Thursday, the “news is true.”

“I do not have anyone to blame but myself,” he told multiple news outlets Thursday.

Nevárez has not been charged but the affidavit says officials of the Texas Department of Public Safety believe the evidence they are seeking in a search warrant will confirm he was carrying cocaine.

The affidavit, which was filed on Oct. 29 in Travis County, says four small clear plastic bags containing a white powder-like substance were found on Sept. 6 inside a sealed envelope outside the entrance of the Texas Department of Transportation Flight Services at the airport. The envelope’s letterhead was from Nevárez’s office.

Surveillance footage from the same day showed Nevárez getting into a black SUV and dropping a white paper object, the affidavit says.

The affidavit said a search warrant would allow investigators to determine whether Nevárez’s DNA was on the envelope. The substance also tested positive for cocaine.

Nevárez, who has represented House District 74 since 2013, chairs the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

This is a developing story that will be updated.