JoAnna Hougham

Parents: My mother is Katie Hougham.

Future Plans: My future educational plans would be to attend TAMU-CC to obtain my bachelors in Biomedical Sciences as my major and Pre-Medicine as my minor. Then I would like to Transfer to UT-Austin to attend Dell Medical school to study Pediatrics.

Clubs and Officer Positions: I am currently joined in National Honors Society, HOSA ( Health Occupations Students of America) , Student Council, Trio and DECA ( Distributive Education Clubs of America ). I am also currently running for HOSA Vice President.

Accomplishments and Honors: Varsity Soccer and Football Trainer 2016-18, Earning my letterman as a Sophomore, Nomination for Trio Washington D.C. Trip, National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society, and my nomination of Teen of the Week.

Best Advice? Who gave it to you? The best advice I received would be “Sometimes something can look so bad and then it turns out to be a blessing in disguise!” This advice was given to me by Carole Cowell.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? In five years I see myself in medical school studying to become a Pediatrician.

What would you change in the world and why? If I could change anything in this world it would be how people perceive others. I feel that in today’s society we are all too quick to judge.

Three people I'd invite to dinner, who and why?If I could invite three people to dinner they would be Jennifer Anston, Elizabeth Blackwell, and Adam Sandler. I would invite Jennifer Anston because I have always loved her appearances in movies and her role in Friends. Elizabeth Blackwell because she was the first woman to receive a Medical Degree in the United States. Adam Sandler because I have always enjoyed watching his movies.

Favorite Food: Potato Soup from Olive Garden

Favorite Book: Everlost by Neal Shusterman

Favorite Movie: A Walk to Remember

Favorite Town in Texas: Austin

Favorite Vacation Spot: Mather Point, South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona.

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.