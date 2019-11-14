Red, white and blue aren’t just colors in a crayon box. The three colors that makeup the United States symbolizes much more; the red signifies hardiness and valour, white signifies purity and innocence, and the blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.

On Monday, Alice Independent School District held there first district-wide Veterans Day celebration. Instead of having veterans visit each of the nine campuses.

KIII TV-3 Rudy Trevino was the guest speaker for the event. Trevino is a veteran and served in the Navy. He touched on how soldiers enlisted for many different reasons, but they all understood the importance of the tapestry of the red, white and blue.

The campuses at Alice ISD put together a video montage thanking veterans, past, present and future for their dedication to the freedoms Americans hold dearly. The Alice High School band, choir and drama club performed at the event as well.

Veterans from the United States Armed Forces were also honored with refreshments and student-made place settings.

Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover and City Council members presented a proclamation to the district for Veterans Day.