The family and friends of 7-year-old Olivia Lozano have confirmed that she passed away Thursday afternoon.

Lozano along with her mother and older brother were involved in a car accident on Nov. 8 on Highway 359 and Farm-to-Market 3376.

Lozano was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital where she passed away surrounded by family almost a week after the accident.

Lozano was from Alice and was attending Hillcrest Elementary.