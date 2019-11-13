Volunteers will gather at Stony Point Park in southwestern Bastrop County on Saturday to build a kid-designed playground.

In September, kids from the Stony Point neighborhood brainstormed ideas for the playground during a meeting at Bluebonnet Elementary School and developed crayon-drawn designs that included everything from rocket ships and castles to monkey bars and slides. At a subsequent meeting at San Juan Diego Church, about 50 adults and children hammered out more design ideas with representatives from KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit that helps communities build playgrounds.

KaBOOM! then took the ideas and created three different playground designs and allowed the community to choose the finalist.

On Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., around 200 volunteers are expected to help construct the playground in a six-hour span. It will be the first playground available to the Stony Point neighborhood.

“Play is essential to physical, creative, cognitive, social and emotional development. Currently, Stony Point Park does not have any playground equipment available for children in the community,” a news release about the project said.

The playground will be built on the five-acre Stony Point Park off Pearce Lane. The only amenity currently on the county-owned park is a soccer field. Bastrop County will also install a drinking water fountain on the site, officials said.

The Stony Point playground is one of two playground projects facilitated by KaBOOM! and the St. David’s Foundation in Bastrop County. The first one was completed in March in McDade using crowd sourced ideas from that community.

The McDade and Stony Point sites were selected through a Trust or Public Land assessment conducted last year that identified Texas communities most in need of park facilities. That assessment resulted in a $500,000 grant to improve three Bastrop County parks in Cedar Creek, Smithville and Elgin.

Both KaBOOM! playground projects were developed through a $250,000 grant from the St. David’s Foundation and facilitated locally by Bastrop County Cares.

“Through this partnership, KaBOOM! and St. David’s Foundation are creating an oasis where kids feel valued and loved, and where their potential is supported, nurtured and celebrated,” the news release said.