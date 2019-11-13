BEN BOLT - Officials at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School were on alert after the discovery of a hand-written note on Wednesday.

According to the school district, the note was found in the morning that indicated that a violent act was going to take place at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Officers with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety immediately. An investigation is currently underway along with a heightened safety and security plan, according to the district.

Classes will resume on Thursday, but with an increase on police presence around the school and campus throughout the day.

All threats to the school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

School officials encourage parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.