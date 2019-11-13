A 41-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Southeast Austin Sunday, according to Austin police.

Officers were called out to the 2400 block of Riverside Drive at around 4:30 p.m. near a McDonald's after witnesses said there was an injured man and another man with a gun, according to an Austin police arrest affidavit.

A group was sitting together at a homeless camp when they saw people in a car at a nearby McDonald’s who seemed to be staring at them, the report said. Those in the group told one man, later identified as Elisardo Astran, to do something about the people in the car staring.

Astran then pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot at the car from a distance, according to the affidavit. A man sitting with Astran told him, "Bro, you’re trippin."

Astran asked those in the group why they made him shoot at the car, but the man with Astran responded that nobody made him do anything, the report said. Astran then pointed the gun at the man from about one foot away, according to the affidavit.

The man said he thought Astran was going to shoot him , but instead Astran put the gun down. The man said he sat back down but shortly afterward heard the group he was with at the camp calling his name, according to the affidavit.

When he looked up, the man saw Astran trying to hit him with the pistol, he told police.

The man put up his right arm to block the pistol but it struck his right arm, the report said. Astran then fired a shot that went past the man’s right elbow and head.

The man said he walked across the street to the bus stop and Astran followed, pointing the gun at the victim’s chest and pulling the trigger two times, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he heard the gun click twice, but it did not fire, according to the report. Police said the gun still had bullets inside, but it had jammed.

Police arrested Astran following a brief chase in the McDonald’s parking lot. Astran said he took methamphetamines the night before and had not slept in over two weeks, according to police.

Astran said he was assaulted downtown, so he moved to the camp on East Riverside Drive two weeks ago. He told police people at the camp were messing with him, according to the report. He also said among the people staring from the car he shot at could be the guy who assaulted him downtown.

He told police he had been hallucinating from lack of sleep, according to the affidavit.

Astran admitted to pointing the gun across the street and shooting one shot into the surface of the street, the report said. Police said Astran also admitted to firing at the victim, but said he thought the gun was out of bullets because it wouldn’t fire.

Astran was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was still in jail as of Wednesday. Astran had three bail amounts, set at $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, for the three separate charges.