A crash on Highway 359 and FM 3376 sent three members of the Lozano family to the hospital with critical injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Two of the injured where children and the youngest children is still at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi with serous injuries.

Witnesses said the pickup was attempting to beat the passenger car to turn.

Department of Public Safety was still investigating the incident.