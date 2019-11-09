Gabriella Maria Reynado, who was crowned the 2019 Miss Alice Queen, was booked into the county jail early Saturday morning.

According to Alice police, Reynado went to an ex-boyfriend’s home when she discovered he had a new girlfriend. She was in the backyard banging on the windows.

Police were called to the scene, but Reynado left before police could arrive.

A short time later police located Reynado and arrested her on the 1800 block of Cenesia Street.

According to Miss Alice Pageant officials and Reynado’s facebook page, Reynaldo no longer is the Miss Alice Queen. Neither pageant officials or Reynado have indicated if the crown was taken or relinquished.

Reynado was transported to the Jim Wells County jail.