Name: Kaylee Soliz

Parents: Mark and Linda Soliz

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi to obtain a degree in biology. After earning my bachelors of science, I will transfer to the University of San Antonio to become a Physician Assistant. I plan to continue my education to work in the field of Dermatology as a Physician Assistant.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

National Honor Society, Operation Graduation, HOSA, Strutter Lt. Colonel (2018-2019)

Accomplishments/Honors:

Coastal Bend College Dean’s List (2018), Certified Nursing Assistant, Early College High School student, expected to graduate high school with an Associate of Science Degree

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My mother has always told me, ”you can do anything you set your mind to do, believe in yourself and you will have the confidence and courage to succeed.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself finishing Physician Assistant school, while completing my masters degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would be the dependency of modern day technology. The rapid advancement of technology has made society glued to their electronic devices. These complex devices have enriched our everyday lives and made everything simple. In addition to that statement, I believe the technology is beneficial for educational purposes to a certain extent.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner, I would invite Steve Carell to dinner because he is my favorite actor from The Office, which is also my all time favorite TV show. I would also invite, Oprah Winfrey to dinner. She has used her fame to contribute vast amounts of donations to various organizations and charities. Lastly I would invite Rihanna to the dinner. In addition to her music career, Rihanna has also acted in movies, created her own makeup and clothing line. She is an inspirational role model for the younger generations.

Favorites:

● Food- Pasta Salad

● Book- The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

● Movie- The Breakfast Club

● Town in Texas- Galveston, Tx

● Vacation Spot- Frio River

