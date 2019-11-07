Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Wednesday as the October Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.

Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.

Teachers for October are:

* Hillcrest Elementary - Crystal Parker

* Salazar Elementary - Bailey Hill

* Saenz Elementary - Elizabeth Charles

* Noonan Elementary - Jennifer Rodriguez

* Schallert Elementary - Prissy Rodriguez

* Memorial Intermediate - Blanca Rosales

* Dubose Intermediate - Francisco Cisneros

* William Adams Middle School - Annabell Barrera

* Alice High School - Maria Money