Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Wednesday as the October Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.
Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.
Teachers for October are:
* Hillcrest Elementary - Crystal Parker
* Salazar Elementary - Bailey Hill
* Saenz Elementary - Elizabeth Charles
* Noonan Elementary - Jennifer Rodriguez
* Schallert Elementary - Prissy Rodriguez
* Memorial Intermediate - Blanca Rosales
* Dubose Intermediate - Francisco Cisneros
* William Adams Middle School - Annabell Barrera
* Alice High School - Maria Money