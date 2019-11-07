Thursday

Nov 7, 2019 at 5:48 PM


Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored Wednesday as the October Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.


Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.


Teachers for October are:


* Hillcrest Elementary - Crystal Parker


* Salazar Elementary - Bailey Hill


* Saenz Elementary - Elizabeth Charles


* Noonan Elementary - Jennifer Rodriguez


* Schallert Elementary - Prissy Rodriguez


* Memorial Intermediate - Blanca Rosales


* Dubose Intermediate - Francisco Cisneros


* William Adams Middle School - Annabell Barrera


* Alice High School - Maria Money