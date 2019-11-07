The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department has released the Top 10 Most Wanted for November.

The top 10 are:

* Abel Arriola, 48, for bond forfeiture - assault family member

* George Infante Perez, 35, for motion to revoke - bond conditions - violate protect order- assault family violence impede breath

* Guadalupe Salinas, 42, for bond forfeiture - driving while intoxicated

* Hector Lopez, 27, for state’s motion to adjudicate guilt - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

* Javier Garcia, 60, for motion to revoke, driving while intoxicated third or more

* Jay Martinez, 35, for motion to revoke - aggravated assault

* Jorge Armando Mascot, 40, for state’s motion to adjudicate guilt - possession of a controlled substance

* Jose Luis Johnson, 29, for judgment N.I.S.I. - theft

* Jose Luis Sanchez, 37, for three warrants for failure to appear - motion for enforcement/child support

*Leo Lopez, 31, for motion to revoke - driving while intoxicated and motion to revoke - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Any individual with information on the whereabouts of the most wanted, contact Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 664-STOP (7867). If it leads to an arrest or indictment of any wanted person, it may earn the tipster up to $1,000.