In less than two months, Eduardo Garcia IV was arrested after two minors accused him of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to them as they were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Garcia, 27, was working as a emergency medical technician with an ambulance service in Alice.

He was arrested by Alice police on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m. after a lengthy investigation.

According to Cpl. Juan Martinez with the Alice Police Department, the arrest was made after a 14-year-old girl told her mother and police that Garcia made comments about her body as well as showed her from inappropriate pictures on his cell phone.

Garcia’s first arrest was by the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office when a 17-year-old female patient told investigators about an incident in the ambulance between the two after she was picked up on a medical call.

Garcia was booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with official oppression and indecency with a child by sexual contact. He received a total bond of $35,000.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Texas Rangers.