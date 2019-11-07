Austin business leaders plan to raise $14 million in hopes of building and operating a temporary homeless shelter in the heart of the city over the next two years.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will introduce a coalition of businesses, faith-based groups and philanthropic organizations, dubbed ATX Helps, that aims to raise enough money by the end of the year to have the shelter up and running in early 2020.

The group wants to build a Sprung shelter, the brand name of a type of large tent structure made from tensioned fabric often used as military barracks, aircraft hangers and other purposes, including housing those who are homeless.

The coalition and its multimillion-dollar plan to develop immediate emergency housing solutions for people living on the streets of Austin comes as Gov. Greg Abbott has put pressure on city leaders to address its homelessness issues. This week, many homeless people were displaced as the Texas Department of Transportation began cleaning up camps under highway overpasses where many homeless people congregate. Simultaneously, the city began enforcing camping bans on Monday moving those who set up shelter in the area immediately surrounding the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless.

Business coalition leaders said the shelter would be a temporary solution until more permanent options can be developed. Downtown Austin Alliance President and CEO Dewitt Peart said as more housing options and services arrive, business leaders hope the need for the temporary shelter decreases.

Since 2017, city leaders in San Diego have built three such structures that can house hundreds of people. A fourth is set to open this week.

Austin chamber leaders said they hope to erect the structure to shelter up to 300 people at any given time, complete with dining and sanitation services, along with access to social services providers.

"People talk about wanting to address the issue, (but) we can't do that unless those folks do have somewhere to go," chamber Chairman Brian Cassidy said.

The structure is expected to cost about $2 million to build and furnish and would require $3 million to $4 million more to be ready to open. Over the next two years, coalition leaders say they expect to spend a total of $14 million to keep the shelter running.

The shelter likely will be built within a half-mile to a mile of downtown, but the exact location is undetermined.

Austin’s housing gap

Austin city leaders have focused on identifying more housing options for people who are homeless, but it’s unclear how long their efforts will take.

Homeless Strategy Officer Lori Pampilo Harris said the city is considering purchasing motels that could be used as temporary shelters, and then later outfitted as a more permanent option.

City emails show city officials in October identified six motels for sale, with six to 142 units at each property. Those would cost between $2.5 million and $8.6 million to purchase.

Until those units or other affordable options become available, those who are living on the streets have nowhere to go, as was evident Monday when the state and local cleanup crews dispersed campers.

"We cannot afford to wait for shelter space to be built," Peart said.

Peart said permanent supportive housing comes online in small chunks, sometimes 25 or 50 units, and can take years to build.

"We know that (this) is not the answer to solve Austin’s challenges. It is a gap that we see from the business community that we think the private sector can step (into) and act very quickly," he said.

Chamber leaders say they are filling that gap by providing an immediate emergency housing option with a large capacity able to rapidly move people under a roof, even if they have pets, issues with addiction or other needs.

Cassidy said people turned away from shelters like the ARCH -- which has a capacity of 130, but has been housing closer to 150 people in recent weeks -- would be welcome at the Sprung shelter as long as they don’t pose a danger to others.

The shelter will include large, lockable bins for people staying there to store their belongings, and another 200 bins for people who are not staying there.

Flipping the narrative

Cassidy said chamber leaders have been wrestling with how best to get involved in homelessness solutions since April, when officials formed a task force to address the increasing visibility of Austin’s homeless community, particularly in the downtown area.

That was well before the Austin City Council amended rules allowing camping, sitting and lying in public places in June.

While officials say they’d noticed the problem before, those changes and the ensuing battle between state and local leaders helped propel Austin’s issue into the national spotlight.

"That's not helpful from a reputational standpoint outside of Austin as we try and work with businesses who might want to locate here, or convention businesses or things like that," Cassidy said. "The challenge is we will never know the things that don't happen here, the businesses that don't come or the tourism that doesn't come out of those sorts of things."

With ATX Helps, Cassidy said Austin has a chance to become a model in homelessness response, simultaneously taking steps that improve life for Austin businesses, residents and visitors, along with the lives of those who are homeless.

"I think we have an opportunity as well to kind of flip the narrative a little bit and really show the rest of the country how Austin is unique and how we are quickly responding to this problem," he said.

Lessons from California

Local business leaders largely have patterned their plans after those in San Diego, where the temporary shelter is one part of the larger equation.

Officials in Austin also hope to mirror a family reunification plan that has seen nearly 2,000 people reunited with family in the past two years, removing their need for housing.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said political and community support is critical to addressing homelessness.

He chose the location of the city’s shelters himself as the city dealt with a scourge of hepatitis A that swept throughout the community in 2017. So far, they have been working.

"Waiting for housing to be built was not going to address the problem that was happening, the emergency on the streets," Faulconer said, adding that his city does not allow people to camp on the streets because that allows them to die on the streets. "You have to get people out of unsafe and unsanitary conditions."

Cassidy said the chamber and other members of ATX Helps want to sidestep the politics surrounding homelessness and focus on finding solutions with any partners who want to get involved.

Chamber leaders have been in contact with both state and local leaders with whom they could partner, though it’s unclear exactly how the city will be involved.

Abbott mentioned the coalition in a tweet announcing he would send state resources to Austin to clear homeless persons’ camps under overpasses last week. As crews began their work, Abbott tweeted that he wants to make Austin safer while providing better alternatives for people who are homeless.

"We welcome all of that," Cassidy said. "We need everybody to kind of get in the boat and row together on this. But we're going to move forward with whoever we can get."