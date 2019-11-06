Several Alice men were arrest on Thursday, Oct. 31 as part of an outlaw motorcycle gang operation during a multi-agency operation.

Romeo Trevino, Mark Edward Mandel, Ernesto Benavides, Francisco Jorge Natal O’Conner, Joshua Lee Rivas, Mark Antony Caton, Mark Cadena, Nathan Iruegas and Nathan Nichols were picked by during the operation. Several of these men, who range from the age of 17 to 55, are associated with the gang known as the Mongols, according to sources.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department, the operation apprehended the outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates for engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a second-degree felony.

The operation and charges were based on an assault and robbery that involved a rival outlaw motorcycle gang member at a local business, according to CCPD.

“Whether they are Calaveras, Mongols or Bandidos, to me, the level of violence is unpredictable,” said Chief Aniceto “Cheto” Perez with the Alice PD.

Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit spearheaded the multi-agency operation which included Texas Department of Public Safety, Alice Police Department, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The multi-agency operation is ongoing and is continuing to search for 51-year-old Manuel Hernandez who is wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery.

If anyone has any information on his location contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.