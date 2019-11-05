It is almost that time of year! The Runnels County Sheriff's Office is once again asking for your help in making this Christmas a happy and joyous time for the

less fortunate children in Runnels County.

Each year the citizens, businesses and organizations of Runnels County generously donate new unwrapped toys, clothes, monies and other items that have helped make hundreds of children's Christmas's bright.

The Runnels County Sheriff's Office will begin accepting donations Nov. 4 at the Runnels County Sheriff's Office 612 Strong Avenue in Ballinger.

For questions or comments please contact the Sheriff's Office at 325-365-2121.

(ages: newborn to 16)

Thank you for your continued support!