Alan Perez was arrested Friday, Nov. 1 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Alice police was called to a residence on the 200 block of Dewey for a fight in progress. According to police officials, Perez’s had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house when his girlfriend arrived to take him home.

A fight began and Perez was accused of punching and pushing the victim to the ground, report stated.

When Cpl. Julian Cavazos made contact with Perez who admitted to assaulting the victim, but stated that he did so after she hit him. The victim had dirt on her body and had a small laceration on the left side of her face.

The officer attempted to arrest Perez, but he got upset and began to resist. After a few minutes of resisting, Perez was placed in the patrol unit and taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

He was then booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence and resisting arrest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Perez remained in county jail with a $4,000 total bond.