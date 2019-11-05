Early voting in Duval County ended Friday with a 2.6 percent turnout. Duval County has a total of 7,768 registered voters and 200 came out to vote early- leaving a total of 7,478 registered voters still needing to cast their vote. The following locations will be open Tuesday, Nov 5 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Precinct 1,5,9. San Diego Civic Center 210 East Graves, Hwy 44 San Diego, Texas 78384

Precinct 2,6 Benavides Civic Center 131 West Main, Hwy 359 Benavides, Texas 78341

Precinct 3,4 Conception Civic Center 2234 FM 216 Conception, Texas 78349

Precinct 7,8 Freer Civic Center 608 Carolyn Street Freer, Texas 78357